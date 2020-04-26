CASES: Global — 2,724,809 confirmed cases as of this morning, 187,847 deaths. U.S. — 895,766 confirmed cases, 50,439 deaths. Washington — 12,977 confirmed cases, 723 deaths. Oregon — 2,253 confirmed cases, 87 deaths. Walla Walla County — 57 confirmed cases (11 in College Place, 35 in Walla Walla, eight in Burbank/Wallula, two in Prescott and one in the Touchet/Lowden area), 1,262 negative results returned, no deaths, 15 recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 60 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 33 confirmed cases, 549 negative results, no deaths, 17 recovered. Benton County — 383 confirmed cases, 105 probable cases, 38 deaths. Franklin County — 248 confirmed cases, 86 probable, four deaths.
Virus watch - 4/26/20
Vicki Hillhouse
Vicki covers business and economic development, including tourism, the Port of Walla Walla and the Strictly Business column, as well as features. She has been reporting for the Union-Bulletin since late 2001.
