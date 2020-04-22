CASES: Global — 2,471,136 confirmed cases as of this morning, 169,006 deaths. U.S. — 802,583 confirmed cases, 44,575 deaths. Washington — 12,282 confirmed cases, 682 deaths. Oregon — 2,002 confirmed cases, 78 deaths. Walla Walla County — 37 confirmed cases (seven in College Place, 21 in Walla Walla, seven in Burbank/Wallula, two in Prescott), 1,222 negative results returned, no deaths, 15 recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 59 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 28 confirmed cases, 517 negative results, 13 recovered. Benton County — 337 confirmed cases, 97 probable cases, 35 deaths. Franklin County — 220 confirmed cases, 73 probable, three deaths.

Effective immediately, all laboratory services at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center, including COVID-19 lab services and all others, are being performed at the C-Fort building next to the Chapel (Building 7). Laboratory service hours are temporarily set for 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at this location.

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

Vicki Hillhouse can be reached at vickihillhouse@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Don’t miss an important story.

Get important news delivered to your email