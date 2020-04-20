CASES: Global — 2,314,621 confirmed cases as of this morning, 157,847 deaths. U.S. — 720,630 confirmed cases, 37,202 deaths. Washington — 11,790 confirmed cases, 634 deaths. Oregon — 1,910 confirmed cases, 74 deaths. Walla Walla County — 33 confirmed cases (six in College Place, 17 in Walla Walla, seven in Burbank/Wallula, three in Prescott), 1,191 negative results returned, no deaths, 15 recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 56 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 26 confirmed cases, 479 negative results, 12 recovered. Benton County — 313 confirmed cases, 99 probable cases, 34 deaths. Franklin County — 191 confirmed cases, 66 probable, three deaths.
- Sixteen Washington Department of Corrections workers and 12 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning. The latest worker and inmate were at the Monroe Correctional Complex, bringing the number of workers infected there to six and inmates infected to 11. No workers or inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary tested positive as of this morning.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation are extending the closure of Kayak Public Transit due to COVID-19 until April 25, according to the East Oregonian. Kayak Public Transit operates three fixed routes and four commuter bus services in Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon, including La Grande, Hermiston and Walla Walla.