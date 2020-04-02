Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

CASES: Global — 896,450 confirmed cases as of this morning, 45,526 deaths. U.S. — 213,144 confirmed cases, 4,513 deaths. Washington — 5,984 confirmed cases, 247 deaths (state’s numbers as of Tuesday). Oregon — 736 confirmed cases, 19 deaths. Walla Walla County — Eight confirmed cases (five in College Place, two in Walla Walla, one in Burbank/Wallula), 435 negative results returned, no deaths, two recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Five confirmed cases. The Benton-Franklin Health District has changed how it’s reporting COVID-19 cases. Benton County — 108 confirmed cases, 34 probable cases, seven deaths. Franklin County — 33 confirmed cases, 14 probable, no deaths.

Providence Medical Group offers drive-through screening and testing at its urgent care clinic for people with symptoms of COVID-19. The Fast Track Clinic is located at the white tent on the north side of Urgent Care, 1025 S. Second Ave., open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Beginning today the Walla Walla VA Medical Center closes its main campus to visitors weekdays, 6 p.m.- 8 a.m. the following morning. The campus will also be closed all day on weekends. The limited hours are intended to minimize exposure to personnel, residents/staff of St. Michael’s Haven living on the main campus and residents/staff of the Walla Walla Veterans Home. Traffic revisions are posted. The campus will be accessible weekdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for veteran appointments.

