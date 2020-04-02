CASES: Global — 896,450 confirmed cases as of this morning, 45,526 deaths. U.S. — 213,144 confirmed cases, 4,513 deaths. Washington — 5,984 confirmed cases, 247 deaths (state’s numbers as of Tuesday). Oregon — 736 confirmed cases, 19 deaths. Walla Walla County — Eight confirmed cases (five in College Place, two in Walla Walla, one in Burbank/Wallula), 435 negative results returned, no deaths, two recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Five confirmed cases. The Benton-Franklin Health District has changed how it’s reporting COVID-19 cases. Benton County — 108 confirmed cases, 34 probable cases, seven deaths. Franklin County — 33 confirmed cases, 14 probable, no deaths.
Providence Medical Group offers drive-through screening and testing at its urgent care clinic for people with symptoms of COVID-19. The Fast Track Clinic is located at the white tent on the north side of Urgent Care, 1025 S. Second Ave., open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Beginning today the Walla Walla VA Medical Center closes its main campus to visitors weekdays, 6 p.m.- 8 a.m. the following morning. The campus will also be closed all day on weekends. The limited hours are intended to minimize exposure to personnel, residents/staff of St. Michael’s Haven living on the main campus and residents/staff of the Walla Walla Veterans Home. Traffic revisions are posted. The campus will be accessible weekdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for veteran appointments.