CASES: Global — 2,074,529 confirmed cases as of this morning, 139,378 deaths. U.S. — 632,548 confirmed cases, 31,071 deaths. Washington — 11,152 confirmed cases, 583 deaths. Oregon — 1,736 confirmed cases, 64 deaths. Walla Walla County — 27 confirmed cases (six in College Place, 13 in Walla Walla, seven in Burbank/Wallula, one in Prescott), 1,113 negative results returned, no deaths, seven recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 56 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 22 confirmed cases, 428 negative results, nine recovered. Benton County — 283 confirmed cases, 81 probable cases, 34 deaths. Franklin County — 152 confirmed cases, 55 probable, two deaths.
Fifteen Washington Department of Corrections workers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning. The latest was at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, bringing the total there to two. Eleven inmates in DOC have tested positive, with 10 at the Monroe Correctional Complex and one in the Community Center in Snohomish County. No workers or inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary had tested positive as of this morning.