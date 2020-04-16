CASES: Global — 1,995,983 confirmed cases as of this morning, 131,037 deaths. U.S. — 605,390 confirmed cases, 24,582 deaths. Washington — 10,783 confirmed cases, 567 deaths. Oregon — 1,663 confirmed cases, 58 deaths. Walla Walla County — 26 confirmed cases (five in College Place, 13 in Walla Walla, seven in Burbank/Wallula, one in Prescott), 1,060 negative results returned, no deaths, seven recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 56 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 18 confirmed cases, 409 negative results, eight recovered. Benton County — 273 confirmed cases, 80 probable cases, 32 deaths. Franklin County — 137 confirmed cases, 53 probable, two deaths.
Eleven inmates with the Washington Department of Corrections tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning. The latest were three more at the Monroe Correctional Complex, bringing the total there to 10. The other inmate is in the Community Medical Center in Snohomish County. Fourteen DOC workers have tested positive as well. No cases have been reported at the Washington State Penitentiary.