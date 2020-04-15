CASES: Global — 1,914,916 confirmed cases as of this morning, 123,010 deaths. U.S. — 579,005 confirmed cases, 22,252 deaths. Washington — 10,696 confirmed cases, 541 deaths. Oregon — 1,633 confirmed cases, 55 deaths. Walla Walla County — 24 confirmed cases (five in College Place, 12 in Walla Walla, seven in Burbank/Wallula), 1,045 negative results returned, no deaths, seven recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 52 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 16 confirmed cases, 400 negative results, six recovered. Benton County — 266 confirmed cases, 79 probable cases, 29 deaths. Franklin County — 134 confirmed cases, 51 probable, two deaths.
- The Blue Mountain Humane Society has extended its hours to maintain better social-distancing practices. The animal shelter will now be open 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. People should call ahead for appointments at 509-525-2452 or email execdirector@bluemountainhumane.org. There is also a doorbell now near the campus entrance people can ring while driving in.
- Fourteen Washington Department of Corrections workers and eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning. The latest of the workers were at the Monroe Correctional Complex, bringing the total there to five. The others included one at headquarters near Tumwater, one in Airway Heights Corrections Center, one in Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, two in Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, two in Peninsula Work Release in Port Orchard and two in Community Corrections Section 6, which includes Clallam, Jefferson, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. (Walla Walla County is part of Community Corrections Section 2.) Seven inmates in the Monroe Correctional Complex and one in the Community Medical Center in Snohomish County have tested positive.
- The Washington State Supreme Court on Monday extended its order for court operations, including civil and criminal matters, until May 4 or after. However, not all local courts had extended proceedings as of this morning, such as Walla Walla County Superior Court. Columbia County Superior Court, however, planned on Monday to continue cases.