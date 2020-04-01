CASES: Global — 823,626 confirmed cases as of this morning, 40,598 deaths. U.S. — 186,101 confirmed cases, 3,603 deaths. Washington — 4,896 confirmed cases, 195 deaths (state’s numbers were last updated Saturday at midnight. See page A3 for details). Oregon — 690 confirmed cases, 18 deaths. Walla Walla County — Seven confirmed cases (four in College Place, two in Walla Walla, one in Burbank), 421 negative results returned, no deaths, one recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Five confirmed cases. The Benton-Franklin Health District has changed how it’s reporting COVID-19 cases. Benton County — 89 confirmed cases, 32 probable cases, six deaths. Franklin County — 33 confirmed cases, 13 probable, no deaths.
As of Tuesday, eight state Department of Corrections workers tested positive for COVID-19, while one inmate was positive, a spokeswoman said this morning. The workers included one at DOC headquarters in the Tumwater area, three in the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, one in the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, two in the Peninsula Work Release program in Port Orchard, and one in Community Corrections Section 6, which includes Clallam, Jefferson, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. (Walla Walla County is included in section 2.) The inmate was in the Monroe Correctional Complex, but was transferred to a Snohomish County medical center for unrelated medical issues, after which they tested negative, and a subsequent test showed positive results. The inmate has been in the medical center since March 3, without exposure to the DOC’s population, the spokeswoman said. The health workers who have been exposed were placed and are being placed on home quarantine as needed.