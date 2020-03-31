CASES: Global — 719,758 confirmed cases as of this morning, 33,673 deaths. U.S. — 163,539 confirmed cases, 2,860 deaths. Washington — 4,896 confirmed cases, 195 deaths (state’s numbers were last updated Saturday at midnight). Oregon — 606 confirmed cases, 16 deaths. Walla Walla County — Five confirmed cases (three in College Place, two in Walla Walla), 250 negative results returned, no deaths, one recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Five confirmed cases. The Benton-Franklin Health District has changed how it’s reporting COVID-19 cases. Benton County — 73 confirmed cases, 29 probable cases, five deaths. Franklin County — 24 confirmed cases, 13 probable, no deaths.
Management at Gesa Power House Theatre has rescheduled several shows called off by the pandemic. Walla Walla Choral Society, presenting Good Vibrations will now be July 26-27. Seattle Rock Orchestra performing the works of Pink Floyd is slated for Aug. 1. Magician Mike Super is Sept. 12. And The High Kings will perform March 27, 2021. Organizers are working on rescheduling about a dozen other shows too. People who already purchased tickets for the rescheduled shows should check emails to confirm that newly scheduled dates work for them.
The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending 2020 census field operations for two additional weeks to April 15. However, the census 2020 website and toll free phone number are still active. Log on to my2020census.gov from any computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet or call 1-844-330-2020 to respond by phone or to request a paper response form.
The Walla Walla County Courthouse’s hours are now 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. People are advised to conduct their business via phone or internet if they’re able. Passport services at the clerk’s office are suspended until further notice.
Columbia County Public Transportation’s office in Dayton will no longer be open to the public until further notice. Call the office to make an appointment, or knock on the office front door to drop off payments.
The Washington Department of Licensing is temporarily closing all driver licensing lobbies beginning today. All appointments are being canceled at this time, and no appointments will be made going forward.
The state Department of Corrections is recruiting correctional officers due to COVID-19’s expected effect on staffing levels. The hiring process is expected to take 32 days, with restrictions placed on recruits until they complete academy and post-academy training. For more information, visit jobs.doc.wa.gov.