CASES: Global — 638,146 confirmed cases as of Saturday, 30,039 deaths. U.S. — 122,653 confirmed cases, 2,112 deaths. Washington — 4,896 confirmed cases, 195 deaths. Oregon — 548 confirmed cases, 13 deaths. Walla Walla County — Five confirmed cases (three in College Place, two in Walla Walla), 250 negative results returned, no deaths. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Four confirmed cases. The Benton-Franklin Health District has changed how it’s reporting COVID-19 cases. Benton County — 42 confirmed cases, 12 probable cases, five deaths. Franklin County — 12 confirmed cases, nine probable, no deaths.
An inmate in the Washington State Department of Corrections tested positive for COVID-19 late Friday night. The man was transferred to a Snohomish County medical center from the Monroe Correctional Complex on March 3. He is still in the medical center, and staff who were in contact with him are on quarantine at home. Other potential contacts were being reviewed. A connection between the staff member at the prison who tested positive and the patient was thought to be unlikely.
Memorial Pool is still on pace to open May 22. The public will be notified if that schedule changes.
Hours of operation at the Sudbury Landfill will be reduced for self-haulers and the general public to Wednesdays only, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The operation will observe social-distancing requirements, which means customers should anticipate delays when entering. Charge accounts, credit and debit cards are the only form of accepted payments. Daily hours will continue for commercial and essential contractors.
The Walla Walla Regional Airport has reopened to the public after a 24-hour shutdown. A TSA employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus Friday. The positive test shuttered the airport and canceled several flights as the airport was disinfected.