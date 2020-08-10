Virus trend in Umatilla County seen as promising

Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Umatilla County, bringing the county's death toll to 30.
Both victims had underlying health conditions, which can include diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, obesity and heart problems.
A 71 year-old woman tested positive for the disease Aug. 3 and died Wednesday at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A 93 year-old woman also tested positive Aug. 3, and she died on Saturday in the same facility, officials said.
Umatilla County health workers today reported 44 newly diagnosed people since Friday; state data reported 27 of those cases on Saturday.
Oregon’s COVID-19-related deaths now number 357.
Walla Walla County’s public health director, Meghan DeBolt, told county commissioners today that 14 people on Saturday and six people on Sunday got positive test results for the coronavirus, and more than 60 people connected to Washington State Penitentiary have had the disease.
DeBolt, who heads the county’s Department of Community Health, also said that in July, 14 separate outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected in as many work places.
That means at least two employees at each location, who don’t share a household, have contracted the virus, she said.
Such sites include long-term care facilities, restaurants, a wine-tour business and grocery stores, DeBolt told commissioners.
In his own update, Commissioner Jim Johnson said 547 cases have been identified among Walla Walla County residents, and currently 127 people have active cases; seven are hospitalized in the county, four are hospitalized elsewhere.
Umatilla County’s deputy director of public health, Alisha Southwick, told that board of commissioners this morning the numbers of new cases coming in over the weekend has dropped significantly, a trend she sees as promising.
As well, 300 or so tests done at the end of last week were returned as negative for the virus, Southwick said in her update.
Southwick said she would hesitate to attribute the county’s downward trend to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Aug. 2 decision to push Umatilla County back to baseline status.
It takes about two weeks to see how virus activity reacts to those kinds of changes, Southwick said.
“In my opinion, this is a trend we would have seen anyway.”
So far in this pandemic, 2,161 Umatilla County residents have tested positive for the illness, and there are currently another 126 people whose symptoms and exposure make them likely candidates to test positive. Eight people are hospitalized.
With the dropping numbers of new cases, the public health department is returning to a more robust capacity for case investigations, doing data cleanup and needing only minimal help from other health agencies for contact tracing, Southwick said.
Umatilla County’s public health officer, Dr. Jonathan Hitzman, told the commissioners there is some optimism in the medical world that a potential vaccine for COVID-19 could be ready in as few as 90 days.
“Now they just have to confirm that it works.”