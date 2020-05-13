Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reports an additional COVID-19 case in the community.
The increase of an additional infection brings the total number of cases for Walla Walla County to 107 through the pandemic. Negative tests have been tallied at during the same period.
Of the positive results, one person is hospitalized and two people have died. Another 68 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
For Walla Walla County, the majority of infected residents - 77 - live in the city of Walla Walla. Another 15 reside in College Place; 10 in Burbank/Wallula; three in Touchet/Lowden; and two in Prescott, according to Community Health.
Seven people diagnosed with COVID-19 are reported to live in elder-care facilities, and eight people infected with the virus work at them, according to the county’s data.
According to the most recent update from the Washington State Department of Health, 17,330 cases have been reported in Washington to date and 962 have resulted in death. As of Monday afternoon, the department reported 384 patients were receiving care in 82 hospitals around the state.
Across the state line in Umatilla County, the case count ticked up slightly higher with three new cases confirmed. That increase brings the total number of COVID-19 patients through the pandemic to 87 with 70 of those recovered.
The county has reported two deaths as a result of the virus. Two people are hospitalized.
Oregon Health Authority reports 3,416 cases and 134 deaths as of this morning.