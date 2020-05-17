Virtual story circle: Voices of Mount St. Helens Community

May 18, 1980, marks the 40th anniversary of the powerful eruption of Mount St. Helens in Southwest Washington's Skamania County.
The Cowlitz call the mountain Lawetlat’la and the Klickitat name is Loowit. The 1980 eruption was its most dramatic chapter in recent memory, abruptly impacting the way people lived, worked, recreated and thought about the mountain.
An online commemoration will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday on facebook.com/historymuseum/live/. There will be a ranger program, first-person stories about the mountain and an opportunity to create a volcano hat on Monday. A Facebook account is not needed to participate.
Leading up to the observance, Washington State Parks collected stories from people who shared memories of their relationship with the mountain before, during and after the blast. The Mount St. Helens Visitors Center Oral History Project connected Interpretive Specialist Alysa Adams with people who contributed their stories and family photos. A group of locals who have deep connections to the area will also share their stories.
Story circle participants will include: Nathan Reynolds, who grew up in a small town in southwest Washington. The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens occurred in his figurative backyard and was a formative experience for Nathan as a 12 year-old, focusing his interests into landscape processes and environmental history. In 2009, he earned a master of science in environmental science and regional planning from Washington State Universityand serves as an ethno-ecologist in the Natural and Cultural Resources Departments of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.
Carolyn Driedger works for the U.S. Geological Survey as a hydrologist and is outreach coordinator at the Cascades Volcano Observatory. In 1980, she was working as a glaciologist for the USGS.
Robert Harju is a woodcarver for the Cowlitz Tribe and has a lifelong relationship with the Mount St. Helens area. He grew up visiting Spirit Lake, the south side forests and rivers and was a forester throughout his young adult years. On May 18, 1980, he was working with a forestry crew on the south side of the mountain.
Jane Rosi-Pattison was born in Seattle and spent summers at Spirit Lake for a decade before the 1980 eruption. Her husband, Bob, was director for Longview’s YMCA Camp Loowit. Since the eruption, she has closely followed the recovery of Mount St. Helens as a naturalist and educator.
Jo Waddell is a guardian ad litem for the Superior Court in Clark County where she advocates for the best interests of vulnerable kids and adults. She spent many summers at Spirit Lake in the 1970s at Camp Meehan, run by the Portland YMCA.
Dick Ford grew up in the Kelso area, attended Boy Scout Camp at Spirit Lake and spent 38 years as a forester for Weyerhauser in the Mount St. Helens area. On the weekend of the eruption in 1980, he had multiple forestry crews in the areas surrounding Mount St. Helens.
Sue Truman is a musician, a step-dancer in the Quebecois tradition and an artist specializing in the historic art form known as the moving panorama or crankie. She created a special set of crankies to commemorate the 40th eruption anniversary.
The free virtual anniversary program is hosted by the Washington State Historical Society and created by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Folk & Traditional Arts Program. Consider supporting WSHS and Washington State Parks Foundation through donations.