Walla Walla County will close most of its offices to protect employees and the public from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
County employees will continue working by phone or email. Online self-service options are available at www.co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Offices maintaining regular hours and remaining open to the public are: Superior Court, District Court, County Auditor, County Clerk, Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Sheriff’s Office, County Jail and Juvenile Justice Center/Court Services.
County Treasurer and County Assessor offices are closed, but property tax payments can be made online at www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, clicking on the County Treasurer and then going to the Property Tax Payment Center.
Tax payments also can be deposited in drop boxes at:
- The Treasurers Office door at the Walla Walla County Courthouse 315 W. Main St., Room 204
- In the alley between the Courthouse and the County Corrections Facility.
- City of College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.
Property taxes are not due until April 30.
For processing of real estate transactions call to make an appointment at 509-524-2750. The County Assessor’s Office can be reached at 509-524-2560, fax (509) 524-2576 and email assessor@co.walla-walla.wa.us