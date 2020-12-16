Clients and staff of Valley Residential Services have been recently affected by COVID-19, executive director Nancy Riggle said Wednesday.
Nine out of 30 office staff members have tested positive, as have five clients, she said.
The nonprofit agency offers supported living, including group homes, transitional housing and family support in Walla Walla and Columbia counties, largely for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
People with limited understanding of the disease can be more at risk of contamination, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control, due to difficulties in understanding and practicing safety measures like hand washing and physical distancing. They may also not be able to effectively communicate symptoms of the illness.
Her organization has been lucky in both avoiding an outbreak for the first several months of the pandemic and in keeping most clients safe from the virus, Riggle said.
There have been no staff or client deaths associated with the disease and no clients have needed hospitalization, although a few employees did. Most people have experienced mild symptoms, she said, and as of Wednesday, all cases were considered by the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control guidelines to be recovered and inactive.
Riggle said Valley Residential has been proactive in following all CDC guidance to stave off the spread of the coronavirus. That includes using protective wear as necessary in client homes, limiting client movement in the community, working with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and doing its own test swabs that are sent to state labs.
Riggle said she’s learned the company can now do rapid testing for COVID-19 with kits and those have been ordered.
With the employee shortage caused by the illness, the state sent in a rapid response team to staff one of the Valley Residential group homes with nurses, she said.
Clients and staff with the nonprofit will be in the first tier of vaccinations when the vaccine lands in Walla Walla.
“I’m so excited,” Riggle said.