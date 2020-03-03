Valley first responders take coronavirus precautions

First responders are taking steps to prevent themselves and others from contracting the coronavirus COVID-19, officials said today.
But they’re not far from normal precautions.
Dispatchers in Walla Walla have started screening patients for flu-like symptoms, such as fever or cough, or whether the patient recently had contact with Providence St. Mary Medical Center, according to Jennifer Scott, compliance specialist with the Walla Walla Fire Department.
Since a patient from Umatilla County with presumptive positive COVID-19 was recently admitted to the hospital, WWFD Chief Brad Morris has been communicating with St. Mary and county health officials.
Should possible COVID-19 victims be identified, WWFD medics will use their typical protocol of wearing personal protective equipment such as gloves, she said. Medics also would place a mask on the patient and possibly wear one too.
Once patients are assessed, she said, medics will contact the hospital to see if they should be transported or be treated at home. Additionally, ambulances are disinfected after each patient, she said, which is the usual protocol.
Other departments were following suit.
“We’re using the Washington Department of Health advisory,” College Place Fire Department Chief David Winter said. That includes washing hands and keeping a 6-foot distance from those infected, if possible.
“It’s very normal for us,” he said.
Winter also said the coronavirus did not appear to be as deadly as the flu, and thoroughly washing hands was better than using hand sanitizer.
Walla Walla County Fire District 6 Chief Otis Garbe said he and his crew were following the same precautions. His department is being kept abreast of the situation by Walla Walla County EMS Director Heather Lee.
Lee said her guidelines come from the Washington State Department of Health. A copy is available at ubne.ws/coronavirus.
“We’re limiting our personnel into environments with potential risks,” Garbe said.
Those risks included anyone presenting flu-like symptoms or a recent travel history to a country on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel warning list.
“As long as we wash our hands and don’t touch our face," Garbe said. "There’s not much else we can do.”
Meanwhile, suspects booked into the Walla Walla County Jail or Juvenile Justice Center who present cold or flu-like symptoms are being screened and required to wear masks if health professionals deemed necessary, according to administrator Norrie Gregoire.
He added that in-person visitation has never been available at the jail, but as of Tuesday, visitors to the juvenile center are being required to sit across from each other at tables and positioned at least 6 feet apart. Additionally, no visitors are allowed if they have colds or flu-like symptoms, he said.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies were advised to follow federal CDC precautions, according to Undersheriff Joe Klundt.
Walla Walla police also were going along with CDC and county health department guidelines, Sgt. Eric Knudson said.
“We will continue to respond to calls for service as normal,” Klundt wrote in an email. “Respiratory masks for all employees have been ordered, and the sheriff and I continue to monitor the CDC and will follow their guidance.”
Milton-Freewater Police Department Chief Doug Boedigheimer said officers were using “lots of hand sanitizer.”
However, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Civil Deputy Tim Quigg said it was “business as usual” as far as taking precautions.
In Oregon, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office deputies weren't taking extra precautions, either, Lt. Sterrin Holcomb wrote in an email.
"Due to the nature of their job, they are always cautious in how they interact with people, and they use universal precautions on a daily basis," Holcomb wrote.