Vaccine's arrival at Walla Walla grocery store pharmacies unknown

Pharmacists and store managers at Safeway and Albertsons in Walla Walla said Wednesday their stores do not yet have the vaccine for COVID-19 vaccinations.
They cannot take appointments, and they are asking that people not call the local stores for information at this time. An online registration system will be used when Walla Walla-area locales are ready to begin administering the vaccine.
A Tri-City Herald story published and shared Tuesday on social media by the city of Walla Walla and others said the Albertsons Companies Inc., owner of Albertsons and Safeway, is participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program for COVID-19 Vaccination in 32 of its pharmacies in Washington state.
According to the company's website, the expectation is that all its pharmacies will receive a supply of the vaccine, but that supply is allocated by state and local health officials, as well as the federal government.
Stores could receive vaccine doses that will be used only for second-dose shots, the company noted, and asked people to refrain from calling store pharmacies at this time to inquire about getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Employees at local stores said it is unknown when the vaccine supply might reach Walla Walla. One pharmacy employee said her store has not received any equipment for the COVID-19 vaccinations, nor have corporate leaders sent out information at this time.
If and when the program is implemented locally, potential participants will need to register online at ubne.ws/2YFVQC7.
Appointments cannot be made through phone calls.