Vaccination efforts for COVID-19 are going well in Walla Walla County, health department officials said Monday morning in an update to county commissioners.
So well that people from all over the state are arriving to get vaccinated, noted Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health officer for the county.
Kaminsky was speaking remotely from outside the Pavilion at Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, the scene of multiple mass vaccination clinics this month.
The health official mentioned that one couple had come from Mercer Island, a suburb of Seattle connected to the metropolitan area by a bridge. The chamber of commerce there calls the community “a special place.”
But not as special as Walla Walla, apparently, Kaminsky said, his mask covering any possible grin.
“We’re thinking about vaccine tourism,” he said, listing Walla Walla’s many attractions such as fine wine and good food.
“We’re going to start marketing this.”
In seriousness, having enough doses of vaccine for nonresidents of the county is a result of good work and planning by county officials and the help of an army of volunteers, Kaminsky said.
The operation gave out about 4,000 shots this weekend — 1,380 on Saturday, 1,394 on Sunday and about that same number Monday, Kaminsky estimated.
It’s nearly impossible to know how much of the eligible population in Walla Walla County who wants to be vaccinated has received it, he said.
Next to come are two booster shot clinics on Wednesday and Saturday for people who have already received a first dose, and planning is underway for yet another big vaccination event, the health officer said.
On Saturday, staff was able to administer almost all of an unexpected extra 1,000 doses, thanks to public outreach efforts, the public health officer said, noting that as more people in the eligible categories who want vaccines get the shot, demand is slowing down somewhat.
However, local vaccinations rules are determined by Washington state policies, and because Walla Walla County has been so efficient at distributing vaccine, the worry is that his department might have to temporarily halt and let other counties catch up, he told commissioners.
And no, he can’t predict when the next layer of vaccine eligibility will open up, the physician said.
Currently Washington is vaccinating people age 65 and older, those who work in health care, high-risk first responders, folks living in congregate settings and people 50 and up who live in multi-generational households other than parents and children.
“We hear rumors which turn out not to be true,” Kaminsky said of the next wave of eligibility.
“We’re not getting any hint from the state.”