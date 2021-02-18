Umatilla County officials said Thursday that a Hermiston-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Friday has to be postponed until next Wednesday.
Weather conditions have delayed shipment of the vaccine, said employees of Umatilla County Public Health.
All residents previously selected for the Friday clinic will have the same time slot on Wednesday. There are no more appointments available for that clinic.
The next drive-thru clinic scheduled for Milton-Freewater is March 11, for first and second doses.
On Monday, the eligible age category in Oregon drops to 70 years and older; on March 1, those 65 and older can begin getting the vaccine.
Those unable to schedule an appointment online can call 541-278-6311; bilingual staff is available for assistance. Otherwise go online to ubne.ws/2NbKO5K.
Officials request people refrain from calling the health department's main number for vaccination-related questions.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday. The county’s case total is 7,496, including 80 deaths.
The county is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 10 cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 141 people, with no new cases from Washington State Penitentiary.
The county’s case total is 4,663 since mid-March, including 46 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 57 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County. State and local numbers sometimes do not match.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Thursday was six.
Washington State Department of Health has reported 12,476 people in Walla Walla County have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Walla Walla County is part of the Washington's South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported two active COVID-19 cases Thursday, making 104 people who have tested positive overall — the state is reporting 114 total cases — including 17 hospitalizations to date.
State data shows 931 vaccine doses have been given.
Four deaths have been reported, meaning 3.5% of residents diagnosed with the virus have died.
Washington State Department of Health reported 1,201,120 residents were vaccinated as of Monday; 1,294,500 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers around the state.
Officials said there were 1,292 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 77 additional virus-related deaths. Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 332,007 cases and 4,803 deaths.
The agency reported 18,934 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority's weekly report showed a 15% decrease in COVID-19 cases from Feb. 8-Feb. 14, with 3,543 cases reported for the week.
However, related deaths increased from 66 to 114 in that time period.
The weekly report also showed 96 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living situations, with three or more new cases and one or more virus-related deaths during that week.
The agency reported 466 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, bringing the state total to 151,713.
There were six new deaths, including the first infant death in the state, making the overall death toll 2,149.
OHA said 22,613 administered vaccine doses were added to the state's registry. Oregon has now administered 729,883 first and second doses of the vaccine. So far 922,300 doses have been delivered to vaccination site around the state.
In Umatilla County, 8,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been delivered to the county of about 81,000 residents.