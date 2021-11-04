Vaccine clinics for elementary-aged children are coming to the Walla Walla Valley.
Now that the Pfizer pediatric vaccine has been approved for children ages 5-11, the Walla Walla Department of Community Health will hold clinics for children from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Providence Southgate campus.
Schedule appointments at Providence Southgate online at covidwwc.com/clinics.
The department has also partnered with area school districts to conduct clinics.
Walla Walla Public Schools
The department is partnering with Walla Walla Public Schools to provide clinics at seven of the district’s elementary and middle schools.
WWPS Health Services Director Amy Ruff said the vaccine being available for younger students is good news.
“We are very excited to be getting our 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated,” Ruff said. “It helps in so many ways. Vaccinated kids won’t need to quarantine if they get exposed. Vaccinated kids won’t get as sick if they do happen to contract COVID and vaccinated kids will keep their classmates and the staff in their schools safer.”
Ruff acknowledged that there have been cases of vaccinated people spreading the virus, but said that doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t useful.
“(People) who are vaccinated can transmit, but at a lower rate because the percentage of people that are vaccinated and contract COVID is much lower than people who are unvaccinated,” she said.
Ruff said that the vaccine clinics are voluntary and parental consent is required.
Students in grades K-5 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Sixth grade students only need written consent from a parent or guardian.
Ruff said the clinics are open to all children 5-11, not just WWPS students. While parents of students and non-students alike are encouraged to pre-register at ubne.ws/wwpsclinics, it is not required.
“If a family comes in that are not registered, we’ll take them,” Ruff said.
WWPS will host first-shot clinics on:
- Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Garrison Middle School form 9 to 10:30 a.m., Prospect Point Elementary from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. and Sharpstein Elementary from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Pioneer Middle School from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Green Park Elementary from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. and Edison Elementary from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.
- Nov. 17, at Berney Elementary from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Neighboring communities
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is also partnering with other districts to provide first-shot clinics in schools:
- College Place at Davis Elementary School on Friday, Nov. 12, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Touchet Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Prescott Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
- Waitsburg Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is given as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. Each dose is 10 micrograms, a third of the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.
Because of the smaller dosage, vaccines for children ages 5-11 only will be at the clinics. Doses for older children and adults will not be offered.
Special clinics are not the only way for children to get vaccinated, but options might be hard to find.
While walk-in appointments for people ages 12 and up have been available for months, doses for younger kids will require appointments — at least initially. For now, appointments are scarce and there is no comprehensive way to search for doses for children ages 5 to 11.
The vaccine locator tool from the Washington state Department of Health added an option to search for pediatric Pfizer doses on Wednesday, but said the functionality is limited right now since there are few appointments available.
With Washington state set to receive an initial limited supply of about 315,000 doses, including 86,000 doses through a federal pharmacy program, officials say families may need to seek vaccines from various providers for their children. Over time, the supply will increase and all eligible children will be able to receive a vaccine.
For more information on all of the above school clinics, including consent forms, visit covidwwc.com/schools.
Seattle Times reporter Amanda Zhou contributed to this story.
