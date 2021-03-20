Local vaccine clinics continue
By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Vaccinations continued to increase in Oregon and Washington and local counties.
In Walla Walla County, residents were encouraged to sign up for continuing clinics with the next one happening 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion building.
County residents eligible under Phase 1a; Phase 1b, Tier 1; and Phase 1b, Tier 2, are allowed to sign up for the clinic starting 8 a.m. Monday, March 22, according to a news release from the county’s Department of Community Health.
To sign up, find information at covidwwc.com or call 509-524-2647.
Officials said people signing up should first find their eligibility phase at findyourphasewa.org and print the results or take a screenshot and present it at the clinic.
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday the state was speeding up its vaccination timeline
Beginning Monday, March 22, counties that can attest to largely finishing vaccinations for Oregonians 65 and older can move to the next groups. No later than March 29, vaccinations begin for Phase 1b, Group 6, which includes people aged 45 and older with underlying conditions and some other vulnerable groups, Brown said.
Milton-Freewater residents can find out about drive-thru vaccination clinics at ubne.ws/mfvaccines or by calling 541-278-6311. Appointments can be made beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 22.
The next clinic will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.