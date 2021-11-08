Vaccine clinics begin at elementary and middle schools across Walla Walla County on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the latest step for public health officials rolling out pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11.
Parents will need to be present for elementary school kids to receive their vaccinations, which county Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky indicated was a safeguard implemented in response to concerns by Commissioner Jenny Mayberry that children would be given vaccines improperly.
“I just think it’s important that there’s no room for error giving the wrong child a vaccine that someone wants or doesn’t want,” Mayberry said at a meeting of the county commission on Monday, Nov. 8.
The Pfizer pediatric shot, a smaller dose administered via a child-sized needle, was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The in-school vaccination effort comes hot on the heels of the county’s first public pediatric vaccination clinic at Providence Southgate on Saturday, Nov. 6.
While most of the vaccinations distributed Saturday went to local families, a number of parents with children traveled from west of the Cascades, including as far away as Blaine, Washington, north of Bellingham. Those who traveled hours to get their child vaccinated told the Union-Bulletin that Walla Walla was the first place they could get an appointment for their child.
During Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Greg Tompkins asked Kaminsky how many parents traveled from outside of Walla Walla County to attend the vaccination clinic and inquired whether it was impacting the amount of doses available to local residents.
“I’m not saying it’s a bad thing,” Tompkins said. “It’d be nice to know we’re vaccinating more local people than we are other people to help our community.”
But more than a fifth of all vaccines available Saturday went unused by either traveling or local children, Kaminsky noted. Of the 360 doses available at the Providence Southgate clinic, only 284 were used. Meanwhile, in many other areas, public health officials have indicated that demand for the pediatric vaccine is outpacing supply.
Kaminsky stated he believed that the clinic’s relatively nominal uptake may be due in part to not advertising the event until shortly before Saturday and that some families may be waiting for the vaccine clinics inside schools.
Commissioner Todd Kimball also expressed concern about whether those traveling families would pose a risk to the community.
“If people are coming here for these clinics, that’s another way for someone from another county to possibly expose residents of Walla Walla County to COVID,” Kimball said.
However, Kaminsky noted, the county is required to offer vaccination to anyone who is eligible to receive one.
“As we mentioned months and months ago, we’re designated as an open pod, so we have to open it up to all eligible individuals,” Kaminsky said. “It doesn’t matter their county of origin.”
, as of Nov. 8:
- 67.8% of residents 18 years or older are fully vaccinated. Unchanged from last week.
- 253 active cases.
- Total COVID-19 cases stands at 9,117.
- 105 deaths.
, as of Nov. 8:
43.8% of residents of any age are fully vaccinated
- .
- Total COVID-19 cases stands at 14,848.
- 165 deaths.
, as of Nov. 3:
- 2 active cases.
- Total COVID-19 cases stands at 382.
- 8 deaths.
Dept. of Health, Nov. 8:
- 654,922 total cases.
- 8,827 deaths total.
- 79.1% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Health Authority, Nov. 8:
- 374,253 total cases.
- 4,620 deaths total.
- 72.1% of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
