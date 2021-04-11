Statewide and local COVID-19 death tolls were showing signs of declining this weekend, although case counts continued at their normal pace in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
Meanwhile available vaccines will be fewer in number as mass inoculation clinics continue locally this week, agencies announced.
For Walla Walla County, the Department of Community Health said Friday, April 9, that 300 doses would be made available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion building.
Beginning the next day, Thursday, April 15, all Washingtonians age 16 and up will be allowed to receive the vaccine. For Wednesdays clinic, people in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Tiers 1-4 are eligible.
To sign up, find information at covidwwc.com or call 509-524-2647.
The state is no longer requiring the online phase finder tool to prove your eligibility. The county’s website has a “self-verification” box to check when signing up.
More than 24% of the county’s population is now fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, April, 9, in Walla Walla County, the Department of Health noted at covidwwc.com.
Friday’s report also stated 62 people in the county were sick with the virus, and two people were in the hospital as a result, according to Community Health.
One of the active cases was listed as an inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The county has had 64 virus-related deaths since testing began, although none have been reported by Community Health since March 30, when a backlog of unreported deaths was tallied.
Umatilla County remains in Phase 1b, Group 7, with Phase 2 supposed to start no later than May 1. You can find Oregon’s phase information at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
Milton-Freewater’s next drive-thru vaccine clinic is slotted for Thursday, April 22, at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater residents can find out more about the clinic at ubne.ws/mfvaccines or by calling 541-278-6311.
The county reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 9, and another three cases were tallied Saturday by the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the county’s total case count since March 2020 to 7,916.
According to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard, the death toll related to COVID-19 remained at 83.
In Washington, according to the state dashboard, the state total was 376,230 total cases of COVID-19 with 5,322 people dead as a result by Friday.
About 21% of the state population was fully vaccinated against the virus.
In Oregon, 560 cases were reported Friday with another 761 Saturday, bringing total cases to 170,085 since testing began last year.
One person in the state died in connection with the virus Friday, according to a release from Oregon Health Authority. No deaths were reported Saturday. That brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,440.
Nearly 900,000 Oregonians have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, OHA state reported.