Saturday marked the second day in a row of a person dying following a positive COVID-19 test in Umatilla County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
According to a release updated Saturday afternoon, the most recent death was a man, 76, who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 16 at Good Shepherd Medical Health Care System in Hermiston. So far 73 people in the county have died since testing began on the virus last year.
According to the release, the county now has had 6,976 cases of the disease since testing began, a jump of 35 from Friday.
Oregon as a whole recorded 775 new positive tests and 13 more people died in connection to the virus, bringing the state’s totals to 137,600 cases and 1,877 deaths since testing began.
The release also noted that 285,914 people have had both shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine completed and another roughly 200,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to vaccination sites.
In Walla Walla County, 10 new positive tests were reported Friday by the county’s Department of Community Health. The department doesn’t run updates on weekends.
According to Community Health’s COVID-19 website, no new deaths were noted. The county’s data does not match state data right now as the county lists 41 people having died from COVID-19 while the state Department of Health has that total at 48.
The state of Washington has tallied 298,249 cases of the virus, according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, updated late Thursday night. A total of 4,114 people with the virus have died, leading to a death rate of 1.4%.
Saturday marked the second large-scale vaccination effort by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and its local partners.
Health officials said the next clinic could spring up at a moment’s notice, so people should keep an eye on local media and the Community Health website to be alert.
Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit the state’s vaccine website, ubne.ws/361OKff, complete a series of questions to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment, if vaccines are available.