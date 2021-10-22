MILTON-FREEWATER: The Umatilla County Health Department will sponsor two drive-thru vaccination clinics for flu and COVID-19 in Milton-Freewater, both 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The first is on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St.
A second clinic will be Saturday, Oct. 30, at Gib Olinger Elementary School, 1011 S. Mill St.
In addition to first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson formulas, booster shots will be available.
No appointments or registration are needed. For more information call 541-278-5432 or go to ucohealth.net.
