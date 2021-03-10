Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and health care partners rescheduled a vaccination clinic originally planned for Thursday, March 11.
The clinic was rescheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the County Fairgrounds.
Eligible residents who had an appointment on Thursday have been contacted about how-to sign-up for an appointment time on Wednesday. Those who are unable to attend Wednesday’s clinic will be able to receive their vaccine on Sunday, March 14.
Walla Walla County reported 3 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, March 9, with no new deaths.
The county’s active case count was 47 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,706. The case total has grown to 4,811.
One person was hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 46 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 326,404 COVID-19 cases and 5,077 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 19,692 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths. The county’s case total is 7,726, with 82 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 158,007. new deaths increased the state’s total to 2,303.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 134, which is 15 more than Monday’s count.