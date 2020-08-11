VA nursing home reports COVID-19 case

An employee at the Walla Walla Veterans Home has been diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said this morning.
The 80-bed state nursing facility is on the campus of the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
Washington state Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Heidi Audette said in a news release the employee is isolating at home, in line with federal and state guidance.
The ill employee did not perform direct patient care. After the diagnosis, extra cleaning was done in the areas the employee worked, and anyone who had close contact with the person was notified, Audette said.
Staff who do provide direct care to residents have been wearing medical-grade masks, and all staff wear a face covering at work. Daily screening procedures for employees are supplemented with twice-daily temperature checks, she added.
Residents, their families and other staff were notified of the positive test result. To give people more information and regular updates, the state Department of Veteran Affairs has developed a website at ubne.ws/30LuVXk.