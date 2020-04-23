The Oregon Community Foundation gave the city of Milton-Freewater a $10,000 grant for emergency response to COVID-19.
Milton-Freewater Ministerial Association is distributing the funding through utility bills and rental assistance for those affected by the pandemic.
The program, the Residential Utility Assistance Program, has been around for decades, but has been expanded with the additional funding.
Households in Milton-Freewater can receive up to $250 for their utility bills, according to a release.
“COVID-19 hits hard," said Rev. Tillie MakePeace, who is in charge of distributing these funds.
“There are those of us on the ministerial administration that have worked hard, trying to do a little bit of fundraising, so that we can assist (unemployed) folks with their power bill and their rent."
Call 541-701-1925 or 509-540-7824 to apply. For rent assistance, go to the city website at www.mfcity.com.