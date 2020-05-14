Unemployment payouts will be put on hold for up to two days in a strategy to try to combat a rush of fraudulent claims, the state Employment Security Department says.
The statewide jump in unemployment scams has led to a reported $1.6 million in fraudulent claims, including among Walla Walla area residents, officials say.
Scammers have used the names of local residents, as well as those in other parts of Washington, to file fraudulent unemployment claims for a cut of the more than $2 billion that's been paid out by the Employment Security Department since the first week of March, officials say.
Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine said today the temporary suspension of payouts is intended to give investigators time to verify the authenticity of claims "out of an abundance of caution."
Between Monday and Thursday, the Walla Walla Police Department received reports of about 60 such claims, said Sgt. Eric Knudson.
“It appears that unemployment claims are being filed in the victim’s names,” he wrote in an email. “The victim is receiving a letter from (Employment Security Department) informing them of the pending claim.”
The letter states their employment benefits are under review, and includes a claim identification number and application date.
The scam has been well-documented all over the state.
“Such phony claims have been submitted in the names of workers at school districts, nonprofits, the local chamber of commerce and The Seattle Times, among others,” a report from The Times detailed this month.
LeVine said in a Thursday news conference the scammers might be enticed by the extra $600 per week the federal government has added on top of regular unemployment checks from the state.
“Since the start of May — and particularly in the past week — the Employment Security Department has seen a significant rise in reports of imposter fraud," Levine said today. "This is where bad actors have stolen Washingtonians’ personal information from sources outside of the agency and are using it to apply for unemployment benefits. To be clear — Employment Security has not had a breach of our system and no data has been taken from our agency."
Other sources, such as a recent Equifax breach, could have been used by scammers to obtain victims' personal information, which they then route into their own bank accounts. The ESD scams has opened many peoples' eyes to see their information had been previously stolen, she said.
Several steps have been taken in the past several days to curb the number of fraudulent claims, LeVine said. Those included hiring 100 more to the ESD's fraud hotline, freeing 24 special investigators to research fraud claims, matching data from other state and federal agencies to try to detect fraudsters and working with the U.S. Department of Labor for fraud detection.
Between March and April, the number of fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits jumped 27-fold to 700, The Times reported.
Scammers appeared to be hitting both private and public sectors, particularly higher wage earners who likely were eligible for more benefits. ESD officials also said they were reluctant to release too much information on trends, as it might entice more fraudsters.
Additionally, fraud victims won't have to repay the money taken by a scammer and they will be able to apply for benefits in the future.
Employment Security officials said they only would contact people from the esd.wa.gov website, where they also would ask for people's information. Meanwhile, fraudsters use other fake websites to gain information.
To report unemployment benefits fraud, visit esd.wa.gov, scroll down and click on “Imposter Fraud.” People also can call 800-246-9763 or email ESDGPInternalFraud@ESD.WA.GOV.
People also can visit the FTC website, identitytheft.gov, request free credit reports at annualcreditreport.com and get other tips at atg.wa.gov/recovering-identity-theft-or-fraud.