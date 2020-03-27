New unemployment claims surged more than 1,600% last week in Walla Walla and Columbia counties as businesses suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Closures of schools, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, theaters and other places that host large gatherings was followed by the spike in unemployment insurance filings, according to numbers released Thursday by the Washington State Employment Security Department.
The claims are expected to jump even more after stronger restrictions on businesses and operations were implemented across the state this week with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
According to numbers for Walla Walla, 726 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed March 15-21. That compares to 41 the week before that. During the first week of March, just 26 new claims were filed. Last week’s number represents a 1,670.7% increase,
Columbia County’s initial claims were up 1,600%, from just two during the second week of March to 34 last week.
Walla Walla and Columbia county residents who filed are among 133,464 people to do so across the state. That number is reportedly five times greater than any week during the Great Recession.
“This data shows the enormity of the situation unfolding in our state,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine in the announcement. “The velocity and volume of the impact of COVID-19 has created a crisis that is unprecedented in the history of the program — going back to the 1930s when it was established.”
LeVine said the department’s priorities are to get benefits out more quickly to those eligible, expand eligibility and help employers find staff for essential jobs.
Ajsa Suljic, a regional labor economist whose territory for the Employment Security Department includes Walla Walla, said the figures represent new filings as employees separate from their jobs and seek a determination of basic eligibility. They are not necessarily representative of the number of people whose requests will be approved for compensation.
“The count of U.S. initial claims for unemployment insurance is a leading economic indicator because it is an indication of emerging labor market conditions in the country,” Suljic said.
The rise in claims may mean Washington state needs help from the federal government beyond what’s included in the more than $2 trillion federal stimulus package, Inslee said during his Thursday press conference.
The greatest number of new claims across the state — 41,309 — was in accommodation and food services. That represented a more than tenfold increase from the previous week for workers hit as restaurants and hotels were among the first wave of employees hardest hit by the changes.
Other major sectors that had some of the highest new filings were health care and social assistance with 18,902 claims; retail with 8,700 claims; manufacturing with 5,276; and “other services” with 9,626 claims.
With those claims coming before this week’s closure of “nonessential” businesses by the governor, requests for unemployment are expected to continue flooding state WorkSource offices operating digitally and by telephone only.
One bright side to come from the demand was that Employment Security plans to add as many as 1,000 new workers, The Seattle Times reported. The agency is addressing its software problems and planning to expand hours to include weekends and early mornings.
“We are as a team working around the clock to expand the capacity of our systems to respond to this increased need for employment benefits,” LeVine said.
She also pointed to provisions in federal stimulus legislation that target gaps in state unemployment programs, The Times coverage said. For example, gig workers and others whose claims are denied under the state’s unemployment insurance program would be covered under a so-called pandemic unemployment assistance program, LeVine said.
The proposed federal legislation adds a weekly payment of $600 on top of existing state unemployment insurance payouts and extends existing unemployment benefits by 13 weeks, which in Washington means unemployed workers will get up to 39 weeks of benefits, The Times reported.
Even so, the length of time before those benefits arrive is among the many unknowns. The new programs have to be developed by the Labor Department and implemented by each state, the coverage said.