Another person in Umatilla County died as a result of COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.
That makes 20 deaths related to the disease in the county since numbers started being tracked in March.
The Umatilla County Health Department also reported an additional 76 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in a news release Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in Walla Walla County, 14 more people were added to the running total of those testing positive for the disease, according to the website for the county's Department of Community Health.
That follows the biggest single-day jump on Tuesday, when 19 people were reported positive.
No new deaths were reported in Walla Walla on Wednesday, with that total remaining at three.
So far 395 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 265 people have recovered. Right now 127 people have active cases.
Walla Walla remains the city with the most cases with 258 so far having been infected. College Place has had 57, the Burbank area has 48 total, Prescott has 24, the Touchet area has six and Dixie has two.
Younger adults make up the majority of cases in the county with 162 cases in the age range of 20-39 according to Community Health.
There have been 6,641 negative tests in Walla Walla County as of today.
Umatilla County's latest death was that of a 68-year-old woman who tested positive on July 10. She died Tuesday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, the health department reported.
A total of 1,780 people have been diagnosed in Umatilla County since March with 300 people currently battling the disease. Thirteen people remain hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Hermiston remains the hot spot in the county with 1,019 people diagnosed according to the Oregon Health Authority's weekly COVID-19 report.
Milton-Freewater has 47 cases, according to the report.