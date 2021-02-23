The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with no new deaths listed on its website.
Saturday and Sunday saw an additional 10 people identified with the disease.
The county's active case count Monday was 117 people, with no active cases at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates and 178 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness.
The county’s case total is 4,682 since last March, including 50 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington State Department of Health is reporting 58 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
One county resident was hospitalized here for COVID-19 on Monday.
The state Department of Health reports 239 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 72 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, with no new deaths.
A release Monday from the health department said there have been miscounted case numbers on the Umatilla Indian Reservation from as far back as June.
Officials are waiting to see how that, along with state prison inmate case numbers, will effect the county's risk category when the state announces those levels on Tuesday.
The metrics determining risk levels are determined every two weeks by Oregon Health Authority.
Umatilla is currently one of 14 counties in the "extreme risk" category in Oregon. More information will be released Tuesday.
The county’s case total is 7,580, including 80 deaths.
Columbia County Public Health reported one active COVID-19 case Monday. Overall, 114 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported and 17 hospitalizations.
Washington State Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 35 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 334,962 cases and 4,857 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 324 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 153,134.
There were no new deaths, keeping the state’s death toll at 2,155.
Oregonians age 70 and older became eligible Monday to receive vaccinations to protect against COVID-19.