By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Three more elderly Umatilla County residents with underlying health conditions have died from COVID-19 and Walla Walla County had its largest single-day jump in cases, officials reported Tuesday.
Nineteen residents of Walla Walla County were identified with the virus, according to Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Walla Walla County’s public health officer, Dr. Larry Jecha, confirmed Tuesday’s jump in case numbers as the largest here so far.
A majority of these new cases, 16, are Walla Walla residents. The other three live in College Place.
Since the pandemic began, 381 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county. Tuesday health officials said 122 residents have the disease, while 256 have recovered. Three people have died in connection with the illness, and 6,578 have tested negative for COVID-19.
In Washington state, health officials today reported 875 new COVID-19 cases. That brought the total number of cases to 54,205. The total number of deaths was reported Tuesday at 1,548 in the state.
Health officials point to increasing case numbers in much of the state, the high proportion of positive test results and the spread of COVID-19 from young adults to older age groups as reasons for concern, according to the governor’s office.
Across the state line, Umatilla County has had 19 deaths from the disease.
The three new victims include:
- An 84-year-old woman who tested positive Wednesday and died Saturday at Guardian Angel Homes in Hermiston.
- An 87-year-old woman who was diagnosed with the disease July 16 and and died Monday at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
- A 94-year-old woman who tested positive Wednesday and died today at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Oregon state data released last week showed Hermiston, the largest city in Eastern Oregon, has had 841 people with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, equaling 332 people per 10,000, in a city with a population of about 17,700 people.
Umatilla County Health officials also listed 47 more cases of people now identified as having the coronavirus, for a census of 309 active cases Tuesday, down by six people from Monday.
So far the county has seen a total of 1,704 residents diagnosed with the virus.
Another 103 people are showing signs of having the virus but have not yet tested positive; 13 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
Oregon surpassed 300 virus-related deaths for a tally of 303, 14 from today, according to state officials.
There have now been 17,416 Oregonians who have tested positive with today’s addition of 342 newly confirmed cases.