A 67-year-old man in Umatilla County has died from COVID-19.
The man, who had underlying health conditions, is the county’s 31st such death. He tested positive for the coronavirus July 17 and died Monday at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
Health officials said there are 27 newly confirmed positive cases in Umatilla County. Eight of those people are hospitalized. There are currently another 131 people identified as showing signs of the illness who have not yet tested positive.
Walla Walla County officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 today. That makes 121 active cases out of the 560 residents who have tested positive during the pandemic.
While seven people are hospitalized with the illness, 114 are isolating in their homes.
The case count associated with the Washington State Penitentiary has stayed at 70 since Monday, according to the Department of Community Health’s update as of 6 p.m. today.
Walla Walla County’s number of negative COVID-19 tests has been stuck at 7,331 since Aug. 5, the fault of a reporting glitch on the state’s data, officials here said.
A Monday story in the Seattle Times noted the state Department of Health stopped publishing daily tallies of negative test results because of duplicate counts.
The health department is continuing to provide daily updates on positive tests statewide, but is “having problems with our re-duplicating processes to ensure we are not over reporting the number of negative tests,” Department of Health spokesperson Lisa Stromme Warren wrote in an email to The Seattle Times.
“Without complete data, it’s impossible to calculate the state’s positivity rate — the percentage of total tests that have come back positive — which is a key metric. Changes in that rate can indicate changes in the virus’s spread through the population. It is a driving factor for planning public health responses and determining whether and when businesses can reopen and people can relax social distancing and other safety precautions,” the newspaper reported.
Umatilla County has now had 2,188 confirmed cases of people with the illness since February, officials said.
Columbia County today reported no new cases of the virus.