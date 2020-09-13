On the day that Umatilla County moved to Phase 2 of Oregon’s economic reopening plan came a jump in positive cases of COVID-19.

Health officials Friday reported 24 more cases of the disease, a day after only six new cases had been reported. The county has had 2,682 confirmed positive cases of the virus since tracking began in March.

Five people remained hospitalized from the disease Friday, and 41 people have died as a result of it so far.

A total of 12,266 tests have returned negative as of Friday.

The county moved into Phase 2 after a few failed attempts to request the move.

Walla Walla County reported three new positive cases Friday for a total of 58 active cases. Of those, 57 people are isolating at home and one is person is hospitalized, according to the most recent update.

The active case numbers also reflect two people connected to the Washington State Penitentiary. An outbreak there has infected 135 people total.

Of Walla Walla’s 820 confirmed cases, 757 people have recovered. The number of negative tests is 13,482.

