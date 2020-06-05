Four more people with positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Umatilla County, officials said this afternoon.
Since the coronavirus arrived in the county, 124 people have tested positive for it; 112 of those have recovered from the illness.
Three deaths have been attributed to the virus, and two people are hospitalized.
Currently six people are considered to be presumptive positive, meaning they've had exposure to the virus and are showing symptoms but have not yet tested as positive, officials said.
Health staff is in contact with people who are still positive for COVID-19, and are conducting intensive contact investigations in accordance with Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
Umatilla County's demographic map information shows Milton-Freewater continues to report 10-15 cases of COVID-19, while Athena and Weston are still in the zero-four cases range. Hermiston remains the county's most impacted area, and has moved into category of 51-75 cases of people diagnosed with the disease.
Officials are reporting 54% of people who have tested positive for the virus are female and 46% are male.
Walla Walla County health officials were still reporting by 2 p.m. today a total of 111 people with cases of COVID-19, with 104 people considered recovered, five people currently in isolation and two deaths.