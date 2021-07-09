Umatilla County reports death of newborn from COVID-19

Umatilla County Public Health

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian, File

Umatilla County health officials announced another resident has died from COVID-19.

The victim was an 83 year-old woman with underlying health conditions who tested positive for the disease on June 18. She died July 2 at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

This was the county’s 88th death.

Data shows the county had 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 8, and 8,759 total cases.

Oregon officials said Wednesday July 7, that 2,788 people have died out of the state's 209,764 total cases. Six of those deaths were reported Wednesday, including Umatilla County’s.

Coronavirus Coverage

.