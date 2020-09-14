The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported five new deaths related to COVID-19, making the state’s death toll 509 since the pandemic began.
The agency said six more Umatilla County residents were diagnosed with the illness, bringing Oregon’s total to 29,337, including presumptive numbers — people who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus and have been exposed to it, but have not yet tested positive for it.
Joseph Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Public Health, told county commissioners today 26 of the current numbers of residents with COVID-19 are tied to state prisons in the county.
“The numbers are continuing to go down, but test positivity is a little high, Fiumara said, noting that’s due to increased testing.
Currently there are no patients with the coronavirus at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton or at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston, he told commissioners.
On Saturday, the most recent update available by press time, Washington state Department of Health reported 79,826 people have been confirmed to have the virus, a 14-day average of 424 cases; 7,081 people have been hospitalized because of it.
There have been 1,991 deaths related to COVID-19, five in Walla Walla County and one in Columbia County. The Washington state no longer reports deaths over the weekend, and any deaths in that time frame are reported early in the week.
Overall 1,564,722 people have tested negative for the disease in Washington.