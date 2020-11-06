Residents of Umatilla and four other Oregon counties will be put into a two-week “pause” beginning Nov. 11.
Associated restrictions will include temporarily halting visits at long-term care facilities, again capping attendance at restaurants, gyms, indoor sports venues and museums to 50 people — including staff — and keeping social circles restricted to household members or no more than six people.
Social gatherings and other human contact is largely driving the spikes in case numbers, health experts in a news conference said Friday.
Officials also asked residents of Umatilla, Multnomah, Marion, Jackson and Malheur counties to create or change Thanksgiving holiday plans to stay home and gather virtually.
The two-week pause does not change the current rules for faith-based gatherings, they said.
In Umatilla County, currently in Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown's four-stage economic reopening plan for the state, churches can have up to 100 attendees if space allows. All those inside the building age 5 and up must wear a mask.
Brown said at the press conference that following the state’s recent leaps in COVID-19 case numbers and deaths, she and Oregon Health Authority officials are putting the brakes on social activities and directing businesses to allow as many employees as possible to work from home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
With more than 800 new cases of the illness reported in Oregon on Thursday, 770 new cases on Friday, the state is at a critical moment, said Rachel Banks, director of the state’s Public Health Division.
Oregon has now had 48,602 confirmed cases of people with the disease and a total of 716 related deaths since the pandemic began.
Umatilla County on Friday reported 37 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, ratcheting up the total to 3,593 confirmed cases since February, including 45 deaths.
Five more counties are on the cusp of meeting the metrics to be put in a two-week pause: more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period, or more than 60 cases for counties with less than 30,000 people, Brown said.
Those include Union, Washington, Baker, Clackamas and Linn counties. A decision about those counties will be made when statewide data is tabulated Monday,health officials said.
It is unfortunate that while many Oregonians have made sacrifices to follow virus transmission prevention guidance, some have not, Brown and Banks pointed out.
“For example, having dinner with five friends one night, inviting a few family members over the next day and then meeting up with your neighbors later that week — while each gathering may be less than six people, together those interactions drastically heighten the risk of exposure,” Brown said.
“So let me be very clear: for this two-week pause, stay with your household.”
The case increase from people ignoring this guidance is beginning to strain hospital capacity and, if the new measures don’t work to drop daily case numbers, “we might be looking at additional restrictions,” Brown cautioned.
“This is a wake up call … I don’t have to want to take more drastic measures.”
Oregon still has one of the lowest positive COVID-19 case rates in the nation, Banks said, but with winter weather, everyone is more at risk.
Cases for the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 rose by 3,542, or 34% from the week before, including 37 deaths, she added.
Although hospitals have been managing the virus load so far, staff shortages and high census in intensive care units in the state’s metro areas are troubling, Banks said.
Umatilla County Commission Chair John Shafer said before the news conference that he was updated on the move by Brown Thursday evening. The new restrictions do not change the current state of business and activities in the county a great deal, he said.
The governor “was very sympathetic and she understood where we are coming from as a county and she is trying to protect our businesses,” Shafer said.
He said Brown continues to encourage people to use takeout meal options from local eateries.
“She said ‘I don’t want to close down restaurants, I really don’t.’ So she is listening,” the commissioner noted.