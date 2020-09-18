Umatilla County will exit Oregon’s “watch list” of counties where COVID-19 is spreading quickly without an identified source.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said he heard the news from Gov. Kate Brown’s office Thursday. The change doesn’t add or subtract from the county’s Phase 2 allowances and restrictions.
Umatilla County regained Phase 2 status on Sept. 11.
Under Brown's four-stage Reopening Oregon plan, any county in any phase of reopening can be placed on the state’s watch list, Shafer said.
The designation is intended to push state resources to counties struggling with high case numbers of the coronavirus that are overwhelming public health departments.
That help can be in the form of more contact tracers to chart who has been exposed to the virus and where, more people to make calls, provide outreach and shore up data analysis.
Oregon counties land on the list when COVID-19 is spreading quickly and public health officials cannot trace that spread to specific sources — creating a potentially dangerous dynamic, officials said.
Most recently, Umatilla, Morrow and Malheur counties have populated the watch list, down from a high of 12.
One benefit to being on the list is the access to more state help, Shafer said, noting that Umatilla County was also dinged for using that help when state health officials moved the county back to a baseline status.
Oregon’s messaging around these points is unclear, the commissioner added.
Umatilla County’s Public Health agency said nine new confirmed positive cases were identified Thursday, for a total case count of 2,733. Four people with the illness are hospitalized.
Thus far, Milton-Freewater has had 143 residents with positive test results, Weston, 12, and Athena, 10.
Oregon reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the overall death toll at 521. There were another 215 residents confirmed or presumed to have the illness, bringing the state total to 30,060, Oregon Health Authority officials said.
As of 5 p.m. in Walla Walla County, seven people were added to the COVID-19 case counts Thursday. One person is hospitalized.
There are 45 active cases, officials said, including two in Washington State Penitentiary.
Overall 848 residents have tested positive for the virus, 624 of them in Walla Walla.
In Washington state Thursday 386 more people were identified with the disease, making a total of 81,198; 11 virus-related deaths were recorded for a tally of 2,031 deaths overall, state health officials reported.