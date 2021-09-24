Umatilla County public health officials announced on Friday, Sept. 24, two more deaths due to the coronavirus.
An 86-year-old man with other and underlying health conditions tested positive for the illness on Sept. 13 and died Sept. 16 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
A 71-year-old woman, who also had other health conditions, was diagnosed with the virus on Sept. 14 and died Sept. 16 in the same facility.
Their deaths bring the county’s toll to 129, officials said.
The county has 92 new cases of COVID-19, making 700 residents with active cases and adding to an overall total of 13,006 cases.
Oregon Health Authority reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 3,682. There are 2,113 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 320,990.
Health officials again urged people to get vaccinated against the disease. To date more than 2.71 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the safe and highly effective vaccine and 2.48 million people have completed a vaccine series.
