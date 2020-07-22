After speaking with Umatilla County officials, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has changed her mind about pushing the county back to Phase 1 of the state’s reopening strategy.
Umatilla County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said early this morning that Brown called him Tuesday with her concerns about the county’s rate of residents with COVID-19.
She announced her intention to move Umatilla, Morrow and Malheur counties to Phase 1 with stricter restrictions on personal-service businesses and social gatherings.
That news was announced by media outlets this morning.
In Tuesday’s conversation with Brown, Shafer said he pointed out the county is seeing an overall drop in the daily numbers of residents with active cases, and he attributed that to the use of face coverings.
If Umatilla County could be given more time, he is convinced those numbers will decline more, especially as people take responsibility for using masks appropriately, Shafer said he told Brown.
Brown’s office called Shafer again just before 10:30 a.m. today, saying his argument had swayed her, and Umatilla County can stay in Phase 2 for now.
The commissioner said that by following the mask requirement, people can help slow the coronavirus. Shafer noted he was not a fan of masks at first, but he’s now convinced it is the right track.
However, further mask restrictions will be in play, Brown announced at her 11 a.m. press conference.
Starting Friday, the statewide mask mandate extends to everyone 5 and older.
Furthermore, bars and restaurants will be required to close by 10 p.m. daily.