Umatilla County sees virus numbers surge

Twenty-three more people in Umatilla County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, making 47 residents who have an active case of the coronavirus. Three people are currently hospitalized, health officials said today.
Out of a total of 183 cases since the pandemic began, 172 people have been confirmed as having the disease and 11 are expected to be found positive due to symptoms and proximity to someone with the virus.
Overall, 132 people have recovered from COVID-19, and four people have died since contracting the coronavirus.
Despite getting a green light to move to Oregon's Phase 2 on June 6, the county continues to have just two out of the six health indicators Oregon authorities are monitoring in making public health recommendations.
Umatilla County Public Health is following up on each positive test within seven days, and emergency department visits for the illness are at 0.6%, below the 1.5% threshold set by the state. However, the county is trending upward in the number of cases of the disease and is seeing more hospitalizations, according to state data.
Umatilla is one of several counties seeing a surge of the virus in Oregon, and last week Gov. Kate Brown responded to the significant increase in COVID-19 infections around the state by pausing all county applications to move to the next phase of reopening the state.
Brown said, in a recent news conference, to think of the seven-day pause as a “yellow light” that will give experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus.
The state’s highest date so far was June 7, with 165 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, and 150 of those linked to a known source.
Thirty-four of the 65 cases reported on June 8 were not associated with a known source, according to state health officials.
Oregon has had 5,377 residents with positive test results, out of 166,019 people who have been tested.
Umatilla County officials said it is imperative anyone exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness stay home.
Health workers are continuing to discover instances where people are working while sick, officials said in a news release.
Now, more than ever, it is vital for employers to ensure employees are not coming to work sick and are not being pressured to work through symptoms of mild illness, they stated.
Businesses are encouraged to develop flexible leave policies to support employees who become ill and establish procedures for sending employees who are not feeling well home, officials said.
All of the county’s newly identified people with COVID-19 are isolating and recovering at home. Health workers are in contact with them and conducting intensive investigations to learn who might have come in contact with them while they were infectious, county officials said.