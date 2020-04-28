Umatilla County officials said this afternoon there are eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since Monday.
That makes a total of 45 people who have tested positive; 21 have recovered, three have been admitted to the hospital and no related deaths have been reported.
Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said his staff is in contact with people who have the coronavirus and are conducting intensive contact investigations using Oregon’s guidelines.
All of these newly diagnosed residents are self-isolating and recovering at home.
Data shows most cases are in the Hermiston area, followed by the city of Umatilla, but other communities such as Meacham and West Pendleton are now showing more coronavirus activity.
In Walla Walla County, officials reported 61 cases of COVID-19 this morning. Five people have been admitted to the hospital, and 15 people are considered recovered from the virus.
Forty of those diagnosed live in Walla Walla, 10 in College Place, eight in the Wallula area, two in Prescott and one in the Touchet-Lowden community. In those numbers, 32 are men and 29 are women.