From Friday afternoon until mid-Monday, 27 more people received positive test results for COVID-19 in Umatilla County, officials said, for a total of 2,952 confirmed cases.
Two people are currently in the hospital with the coronavirus.
Case counts have been slowly but predictably rising, said Umatilla County Health Director Joseph Fiumara.
With the county re-opened to Phase 2 activities and as cooler fall weather drives people inside, those things are going to push virus transmission rates up, Fiumara told Umatilla County commissioners in a weekly update Monday morning.
‘It’s a virus. It spreads when people get together,” he said.
Out of the 118 people who tested positive for COVID-19 the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, Fiumara said 47 were tied to inmates at the two state prisons in the county. He noted that even with those numbers removed by state authorities, the county’s per capita rate of the illness is still too high for school reopening.
Another dozen or so cases are connected to a workplace outbreak that is expected to be announced by Oregon Health Authority this week, he added.
In Walla Walla County, there were 16 new cases of the illness identified since Friday night in residents, two of whom are inmates at Washington State Penitentiary, health officials said Monday morning.
That’s brought the county's overall count to 941, including five deaths, as reported by 3 p.m. Monday.
There are 64 people with active cases of the disease, and one person is in the hospital with it, according to the county’s website.
State numbers
Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday, remaining at 572 people, public health officials reported Monday.
Across the state, another 288 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday brought Oregon's total so far to 35,049 people.
In Washington state, 90,276 COVID-19 tests have been positive out of 1,951,407 taken in Washington state, including the 2,158 people who have died virus-related deaths, state data shows.
Health officials said the total number of hospitalizations reported for Monday — 7,622 — is lower by six cases than what was reported Sunday, noting such numbers can change as a patient's information is further processed.