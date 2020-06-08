PENDLETON — Umatilla County has seen another jump in people being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Officials announced today there are 12 new cases in the county, making a total of 27 people with active cases of the coronavirus; 10 of those are not yet confirmed but are expected to be, officials said, for an overall total of 146 people with the disease since it began here in February.
There have been three virus-related deaths, and 119 people have recovered so far from COVID-19.
The East Oregonian reported Saturday that two Hermiston worksites are on Oregon’s list of outbreak locations — Medelez Trucking and Good Shepherd Health Care System.
“Medelez Trucking has had 22 confirmed cases linked to it since April 29, according to the report released June 3, and Good Shepherd Medical Center has had five cases linked to its worksite since May 21. The two Hermiston worksites were the only Umatilla County employers on the list of 19 worksites statewide,” the EO reported.
Umatilla County’s public health Director Joseph Fiumara said on Friday his department is seeing some new cases tied to known and already-reported outbreaks.
“People are finally choosing to get tested,” he said.
“Some people have such mild symptoms that they wait to get tested. Which is fine, by and all. We see this coming in batches.”
Fiumara said the county was anticipating a bump up in cases from the county’s Phase 1 reopening. It is likely some of the new numbers are reflecting a more open community that allows more activities and interactions.
Umatilla County was allowed to enter Phase 2 of Oregon’s reopening plan on Saturday.
Both phases include lifting of many of the restrictions put in place by Gov. Kate Brown in March as ways to mitigate and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Phase 2 is the last full step in reopening the state until there is a widely available treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19, Brown has said.
Oregon Health Authority spokesman Tim Heider said Friday that Umatilla County’s higher numbers are tied to several factors, including the availability of more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of people with COVID-19.
Heider echoed Fiumara in noting there has been an increase in the number of household cases associated with a person who has tested positively for the disease.
In the instances of worksite outbreaks, Heider said many of the seasonal facilities are following public health guidance and offering testing to their employees.
Higher positive test results numbers, he added, serve as a reminder Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing isn’t possible, avoid large gatherings and wash their hands.