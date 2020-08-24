Umatilla County health officials told county commissioners this morning the number of new diagnoses of COVID-19 is continuing to drop.
County health Director Joe Fiumara said his staff was anticipating a count of about 30 new cases of people with the illness from Friday noon through this morning.
Tabulations are done at 11 a.m. weekdays, Fiumara said. On Friday, county officials reported 2,388 cumulative confirmed cases of the illness and 32 deaths.
While his department is happy to see numbers going down, staff continues to prepare for a possible spike again, the director told commissioners.
Two weekend testing events brought in about 80 samples from the Hermiston area and about 130 from Milton-Freewater. Those results should come in by the end of the week, Fiumara said.
Washington state Department of Health reported Saturday there have been 695 cumulative positive test results for Walla Walla County residents, three more than reported on Friday.
Overall, 49 residents have been admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus, part of the state’s total count of 6,530 hospitalizations all together, officials said.
Washington State Penitentiary is continuing to report that 119 inmates have been identified as positive for the illness since the pandemic began.
The number of prison staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 is tracked differently. Workers are reported by their county of residence.
Washington state numbers show 71,012 people have tested positive since the pandemic began, and there have been 1,863 related deaths, 13 more than were reported by Friday.
Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 417 people this morning, unchanged from Sunday, state officials said.
Oregon Health Authority reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of people with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 24,937.