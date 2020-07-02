Umatilla County officials reported another 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a news release today.
There are now 614 confirmed cases of the disease in Umatilla County since the pandemic began, according to Umatilla County Public Health.
Another person is presumed to have the novel coronavirus, bringing total presumptive cases to 50.
Twenty-four more people are reported to have recovered, making it a total of 294 people recovered since getting sick.
Ten people are hospitalized from the virus out of the 365 active cases.
Five county residents have died from COVID-19 to date.
In Walla Walla County, the Department of Community Health added one more case to its count for a total of 176 since March.
Of those, 126 people have recovered from the virus. Forty-seven cases are currently active. Three Walla Walla County residents have died.