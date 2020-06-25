Umatilla County sees 25 more cases of COVID-19

Another 25 people have been identified as having COVID-19 in Umatilla County, making 184 active cases.
Six people are hospitalized, a jump of four people since Wednesday, but officials said those who are newly diagnosed are self-isolating at home.
Officials said an additional 25 people are expected to test positive for the coronavirus, due to symptoms shown and known exposure to others with the illness.
Thus far there have been 346 residents with confirmed test results; 183 people are labeled as recovered and four people have died from the disease, officials said in a new release.
The Umatilla County Health Department’s notice points out the importance of businesses ensuring employees are not coming to work sick, even as they may feel pressure to work through mild illness.