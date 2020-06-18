Umatilla County sees 19 more people with COVID-19

Nineteen more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Umatilla County since Wednesday, according to health officials.
There are now 75 active cases of the coronavirus in the county, data shows.
Since February, the county has had 208 residents with confirmed cases of the virus, and there are another 15 people showing signs of the disease who’ve had close contact with someone already diagnosed with the illness.
Oregon’s state health officials don’t reveal exact cities where those diagnosed with the disease live. Umatilla and other Oregon counties use a demographic map, undated once a week, to show the virus load in areas, via sections corresponding in color to the number of cases.
Milton-Freewater, for example, is a mint green, indicating there are 10 to 15 people there who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hermiston, the county’s hot spot, is a light orange that indicates 101 to 150 people in that zip code have received a diagnosis of the disease.
Umatilla County has seen four virus-related deaths; 44 people are considered to be recovered. Three people are currently hospitalized with the illness.